Oman to resume international flights from October 1

The Sultanate of Oman will resume international flights from October 1, giving the country’s tourism sector a boost.

The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee under the chair of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior. National carrier Oman Air took to Twitter shortly after to announce the resumption of its international services.

#OmanAir is pleased to announce that scheduled international service will return on 1 October. We will continue to work closely with authorities and experts to ensure your safety and well-being at every stage of your journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board. pic.twitter.com/4IH9fv1qXW — Oman Air (@omanair) September 7, 2020

"Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines," said a statement from Oman News Agency on Twitter.

The country suspended flights near the end of March in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, though in turn ended up battering the hospitality and tourism sectors. three-to-five-star category hotel revenues fell by 51.5 percent to OMR56.11 million ($145.2 million) until the end of June compared to OMR115.75 million ($299.6 million) for the same period last year.

Occupancy fell by 42.1 percent to 32 percent until the end of June against 55.3 percent for the same time last year.