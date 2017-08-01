Oman to resume international flights from October 1

The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee under the chair of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior. National carrier Oman Air took to Twitter shortly after to announce the resumption of its international services.
#OmanAir is pleased to announce that scheduled international service will return on 1 October. We will continue to work closely with authorities and experts to ensure your safety and well-being at every stage of your journey. We look forward to welcoming you on board. pic.twitter.com/4IH9fv1qXW— Oman Air (@omanair) September 7, 2020
"Flights will be scheduled according to health data for specific destinations and according to bilateral agreements with other airlines," said a statement from Oman News Agency on Twitter.The country suspended flights near the end of March in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, though in turn ended up battering the hospitality and tourism sectors. three-to-five-star category hotel revenues fell by 51.5 percent to OMR56.11 million ($145.2 million) until the end of June compared to OMR115.75 million ($299.6 million) for the same period last year.
Occupancy fell by 42.1 percent to 32 percent until the end of June against 55.3 percent for the same time last year.The Sultanate’s decision to reopen international airways could help the industries recover, as it did for Dubai. The emirate swung open doors for international guests on July 7, with hoteliers rejoicing at occupancy spikes soon after.