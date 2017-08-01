Ras Al Khaimah hotel bookings soar thanks to domestic campaign

Northern emirate Ras Al Khaimah has seen a spike in hotel bookings during its Shortcation campaign across the city’s hotels.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the UAE has had two different methods of recovering tourism and hospitality sectors.

Dubai was quick to try and return to international tourists, while Abu Dhabi has opted to focus on its domestic tourists instead.

In RAK, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) is helping hotels draw in domestic guests.

Running from June 7 to August 31, the Shortcation campaign provided packages to UAE residents looking to experience the emirate’s range of hotels and experiences. Those staying for three nights or more in the emirate were given add-ons to their bookings such as Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Tour ziplines, Jais Sky Maze and Suwaidi Pearl farm.

During the first 12 weeks of the campaign, RAK racked up 15,000 hotel room nights, generating the highest RevPAR levels in the UAE and second highest in the GCC, after Riyadh.

Beyond the push into the staycation market, RAK has benefited from its government’s quick deployment of safety protocols – helping to reassure guests.

Ras Al Khaimah became the first city in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and the first emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp. RAKTDA partnered with the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Preventive Medicine Department provide free COVID-19 PCR testing for all hospitality staff in the emirate also.

All 45 hotels in Ras Al Khaimah have received the Bureau Veritas certification.