The first female GM in KSA appointed at new Radisson property

Radisson Hotel Group has announced it is on track to open two new hotels in Saudi Arabia after the group had a strong Q2 2020 in terms of signings.

Both hotels will fall under the group’s midscale Park Inn by Radisson brand, a first for Radisson in the Kingdom. Park Inn by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road and Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh will be designed-focused hotels, using technology and social spaces to draw in younger and more active travellers.

The Jeddah hotel will be led by Maram Kokandi, Saudi’s first female general manager.

“We are delighted to continue opening hotels, especially during this unprecedented time. Our teams are working tirelessly to keep these hotel openings on track, despite the challenges the pandemic presents,” said Tim Cordon, area SVP, Middle East & Africa.

“Radisson Hotel Group aims to supplement the Saudi market with modernised and exceptional hotel experiences across leisure, dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Our aim is to become the go-to hotelier for local guests and business travellers whilst empowering the Saudi working population simultaneously.

“As a strong advocate of balanced leadership, we were the first hotel group to appoint a Saudi female GM in the Kingdom and it has been an honour to support Maram in her momentous progression.”

In Q2 2020, Radisson signed 15 hotels across EMEA, six of which are in the MEA region. In Saudi alone, Radisson recently signed its second Radisson Collection hotel in Riyadh, the Mansard Riyadh. Once open, the business hotel will have 140 rooms, 27 serviced-apartments and 24 three-bed villas, sitting at the top of Radisson’s portfolio of brands.