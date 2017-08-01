Venue announced for the Hotelier Awards 2020

The venue for the 16th Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 can now be revealed.

The glittering event, taking place on November 24, will be held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, in the city's Business Bay area.

Nominations for the awards close today (Thursday September 10) and the shortlists for each category will be announced soon, so watch this space.

The October issue of Hotelier Middle East will also reveal this year's panel of judges.

Booking are now being taken for the event, where we'll be following all current government regulations to ensure the safety of everyone taking part, while delivering the best possible celebration of the industry.

One of the most important dates in the industry’s calendar, the awards celebrate everyone who makes the Middle East one of the greatest regions for hospitality, from the front of house teams, to the laundry managers, chefs, engineers and general managers.

While, 2020 has been an undeniably tough year for the industry and the world so far, there has never been a more crucial time to come together and celebrate the outstanding achievements of those in the industry.

Places cost AED14,000 for a table of ten or Dhs1,700 per seat.

The cost covers pre-ceremony drinks and networking and a gala dinner with drinks during the award-giving ceremony itself.

There will also be entertainment, taking cues from this year's theme, Back to the 80s.