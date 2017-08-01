Abu Dhabi hotels should offer kosher food options, says Department of Culture and Tourism

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hotels in Abu Dhabi have been advised to offer kosher food options to their customers by the Department of Culture and Tourism.

According to a circular released on September 8, all hotels in the emirate have been instructed to seek certification for handling kosher meals and to designate an area in all kitchens for kosher food preparation.

Kosher food options should be included on room service menus and at all food and beverage establishments in hotels. These options must be labelled with a recognisable symbol that denotes ‘kosher’ as per acquired certification, said the Department of Culture and Tourism.

It follows a normalisation of Israeli-UAE ties in the past month, with the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi taking place on August 31.

Now that regular commercial flights are taking place between the countries the government is looking to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors who abide by Jewish dietary regulations.

Al Habtoor Group was the first hospitality group in the UAE to introduce kosher meals to its guests in partnership with Elli’s Kosher Kitchen. The option is now available on menus in Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel, and Habtoor Polo Resort.


