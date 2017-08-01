Dubai hygiene stamp given to 90 percent of hotels so far

The government of Dubai has revealed that 90 percent of the emirate’s hotels have already been awarded the Dubai Assured hygiene stamp.

Launched in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Department of Economic Development (DED) and Dubai Municipality, the stamp was rolled out in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The stamp is based on the preventive protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

To obtain the stamp, hotels and other tourism establishments have to undergo a stringent verification process, with the stamp needing to be reissued every two weeks with new government inspections.

Khalid Saeed Bin Touq, executive director, Tourism Activities and Classification Sector, DTCM, said: “The success of the ‘Dubai Assured’ compliance programme is mainly due to the effective citywide management of the pandemic under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“It also reflects Dubai’s commitment to maintain the highest level of safety preparedness and to reassure travellers that they can expect the same level of safety across all tourism touchpoints in the city. As Dubai Tourism constantly looks at ways to further enhance safety measures, we extend our deepest appreciation to all our industry stakeholders and partners for their collective resolve to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors.”

Abu Dhabi’s similar Go Safe hygiene certificate has echoed Dubai’s success. At the end of July, 150 of the capital’s hotels had received the hygiene stamp, with the emirate on track to have all of its hotels certified by the end of summer.