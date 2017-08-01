Expired visit visa deadline for the UAE to expire on September 11

Visitors currently in the UAE on an expired visit visa have until today (Friday September 11) to leave the country.

The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship previously extended the deadline from August 11 to September 11 to allow individuals more time to leave the UAE.

An extension was granted to allow those stranded in the country due to COVID-19.

Those on visit visas remaining in the country after the September 11 will be fined for each day they overstay.

UAE Government guidelines state that overstay fines are Dhs200 on the first day and Dhs100 for each day after, as well as a Dhs100 service charge.

Staying one day after the deadline will cost Dhs300 for anyone without a valid residency visa.

Visitors are able to leave the country and re-enter on a new visit visa to avoid paying penalties.