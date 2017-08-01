Second UFC Fight Island announced in Abu Dhabi

UFC president Dana White has confirmed there will be a second UFC Fight Island event held in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The month-long event will again see the emirate’s Yas Island closed off and turned into a ‘biosphere’ for the event and its participants. The island’s hotels will be closed to the general public but will still benefit from the sportsmen and women, and organisers staying in the rooms.

The second sporting spectacle will comprise five events, including UFC 253 and 254 and three-fight nights. First, UFC 253 will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Paolo Costa, both of the fighters are undefeated in MMA. Three fights nights will also be held featuring fight including Holly Holm versus Irene Aldana and Brian Ortega versus Chan Sung Jung. UFC 254 will see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the sport in Abu Dhabi, a year on from defeating Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi, to unify the lightweight championship against Justin Gaethje.

The first UFC Fight Island took place throughout July and with everyone staying in the area’s hotels, occupancy rates in the emirate inched up three percent that month. According to DCT - Abu Dhabi executive director H.E. Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, more than 2,500 people ended up filling the Island’s hotels in July during what is typically a slow month.

The DCT – Abu Dhabi official later added that the UFC Fight Island helps the emirate prepare for future headliner tourism events in a post-COVID-19. He said: “Our partnership with UFC Fight Island has allowed us to innovate in setting a new benchmark in creating experiences for the public despite the recent circumstances caused by the pandemic. The lessons we have learned from this event will be carried forward as we continue to create new engaging experiences in a post-Covid-19 world, but at the same time take lessons we can use in other areas of events and tourism.”

Fans will have to watch on screens as the fights take place on UFC Arabia here in the GCC.