Ajman Tourism provides hospitality employees with COVID-19 tests

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has conducted coronavirus tests for hospitality employees working in the emirate as part of its mission to keep everyone safe.

Joining forces with the Ajman Medical District and Ajman Crises Management Team. Ajman Tourism’s commitment falls under the wider UAE’s mission to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the hospitality industry remains afloat.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD director general, said: “Ajman Tourism Development Department continues to take all the necessary steps to ensure the wellbeing of the hospitality sector employees, and continues to work closely with the concerned authorities to overcome the pandemic and provide a safe environment in the emirate.”

Back in June, ATDD launched an emirate-wide inspection campaign to ensure all its tourism establishments were meeting safety guidelines. The inspection campaign includes daily and continuous visits to establishments, where locations must make sure they maintain good hygiene levels, periodically sterilise and train staff on how to handle suspected COVID-19 symptoms. The measures also include food serving standards.

In May, ATDD issued 13-pages of guidelines to hotel owners on how to operate following the pandemic. One stipulation was that all hotels must allocate isolation rooms at all times.