Mohamed Elshear joins team at Park Hyatt Jeddah-Marina, Club and Spa

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 September 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Park Hyatt Jeddah-Marina, Club and Spa has named Mohamed Elshear as its new director of sales.

A veteran in the field, Elshear has been in hospitality for 11 years, now expected to oversee sales at the hotel and maximise revenues.

Graduating with a bachelor of hotel management, he started his career in 2009 with Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria as a trainee, before climbing the ladder to sales executive in 2011 with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) in Oman, Muscat.

After this, his career accelerated, working in the sales department with IHG across the region. In 2018, he joined Kempinski Al Khobar Saudi Arabia as assistant director of sales before taking his new, and most senior position, with Park Hyatt.

