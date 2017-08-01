Swiss-Belhotel International teams with Typsy to upskill staff

Swiss-Belhotel International has become the latest hotelier group to join forces with online learning platform Typsy.

Signing an agreement with the Australian online learning platform, Swiss-Belhotel employees will gain access to a suite of online learning tools tailored to keep hospitality professionals sharp. Available from October 2020, Swiss-Belhotel said Typsy will particularly benefit its managerial and operational levels.

The group’s chairman and president, Gavin M. Faull explained: “Learning methods have evolved and today digital access to knowledge is crucial. We are constantly seeking innovative ways to build our business capabilities and therefore believe it is essential to invest in our people and their development.

"We are glad to partner with Typsy that offers a unique learning platform to support hospitality professionals with specialised virtual courses and workshops essential for their career development.”

Lessons cover management, service, F&B and other hospitality departments. The bite-sized lessons also ask the staff to complete a quiz on what they just studied

Swiss-Belhotel International SVP – operations & development, EMEA & India and SVP – group HR & talent development Laurent A Voivenel added: “We are delighted to collaborate with industry-leading training and development programmes such as Typsy that offer world-class solutions and fantastic saving to owners with higher revenue and lower staff turnover.

"A focused and aligned workforce delivers superior performance with greater guest satisfaction while boosting operational efficiency, engagement and quality. For long-term success, it is important to develop team members and prepare them for fresh challenges with the skills and behaviours needed in the future.”

With many hotel staff stuck at home or in a period of furlough, online learning and upskilling have become normal practice to keep professionals and active and up to date.