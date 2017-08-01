Hilton looking for a new senior director of F&B business development

Published: 13 September 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hilton’s Dubai-based EMEA team is looking to make a senior appointment with the hiring of a new senior director F&B business development.

The role, which reports directly to VP F&B strategy and development Emma Banks, will be responsible for sourcing and negotiating strong commercial F&B solutions with third-party F&B operators and brands to create world class destinations for Hilton’s hotel portfolio.

Banks said: “This role is incredibly unique but important within Hilton and the EMEA F&B team. We pride ourselves on delivering great F&B destinations but also recognise that on a hotel by hotel basis and with market driven opportunities we can work with world class brands and chefs to deliver fantastic F&B propositions for our guests and owners. This role requires an individual who really gets F&B as a window into a hotel property, understands the value of real estate and commercial deals and most importantly is a brilliant networker with an enviable black book.”

According to the job role posted on Hilton’s corporate site, the role will involve close liaison and collaboration with F&B brand services, architectural and development team, Hilton brand teams, and legal and finance departments.

The opportunity will suit someone who is dynamic, flexible, able to work independently and can drive a best in class deal that is commercial, relevant for the property and will bring the owners a return.


