Hotelbeds signs distribution agreement with Ascott

Published: 13 September 2020 - 9:15 a.m.

Hotlebeds, a leading bedbank firm, has entered a new distribution partnership with The Ascott Limited allowing the two to share resources.

Under the partnership, Hotelbeds’ customers will be given preferential rates and availability for Ascott’s 160-strong portfolio across Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the USA.

These 160 properties include Ascott’s serviced residences and hotel brands such as Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Citadines, lyf by Ascott and Citadines Connect.

Hotelbeds boasts a portfolio of 60,000 B2B travel buyers, connecting Ascott to a long list of tour operators, travel agents, airlines and points redemption clients.

Hotlbeds global sourcing director Jorge Cortés said: “Ascott has become a leading international lodging owner-operator globally. So at Hotelbeds we are very proud to partner with them and expand our offering in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and USA. Ascott’s serviced residence and hotels include well-known brands such as Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest and Citadines.

"I am certain that our 60,000 travel trade clients – all of whom mostly offer international, high value guests – will be very excited to gain access to special rates and availability from across Ascott’s portfolio.”

Ascott VP of sales & distribution Doreen Tan added: “Ascott’s continued partnership with Hotelbeds gives us access to an extensive B2B distribution network worldwide, expanding our reach to more international high-value guests.

"This complements our efforts to build on Ascott’s strong base of long-stay and corporate guests, and to capture accommodation demand from domestic travellers.

"Guests appreciate our award-winning hospitality as well as the comfort, privacy and value we provide through our spacious apartments with separate living areas, bedrooms and well-equipped kitchens. Ascott continues to place the well-being of our guests as a priority and guests can have peace of mind when staying with us. We look forward to welcoming these guests through our doors.”
