Movenpick Grand Plaza's rooftop bar launches new Friday brunch

Media City’s rooftop bar Twenty Three has launched a new Friday brunch for customers wishing to enjoy a variety of international food and panoramic views of The Palm Jumeirah.

Located on the top floor of Movenpick Grand Plaza, Twenty Three’s brunch menu includes hot and cold appetisers such as lune caught wild sea bass ceviche, home-cured citrus fill salmon and oregano infused watermelon, Persian feta, and green olive tapenade skewers.

For main courses you can choose from either a trio of baby gem sliders, fiver herb ravioli with chanterelles, roasted tomato coulis and basil oil, or sesame tempura crudité with ponzu mayo, dry rubbed Australian flank steak with heirloom tomatoes, and chimichurri sauce.

You can finish with a desert board including the likes of lavender-infused macaroon, composite-flamed lemon curd tart, baba au grand marnier, and lemon and raspberry sorbet.

The brunch runs from 1.23pm to 4.23pm each Friday and features DJ Natalie Brogan. Packages start at AED189.