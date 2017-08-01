Dubai Tourism closes four establishments over health and safety violations

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) has closed four establishments, suspended the permits of 14 others and issued warnings to 19 more companies for failing to enact proper COVID-19 precautionary measures.

DTCM said the establishments and companies did not put measures in place across all tourism touchpoints, though left out the names of those penalised.

The department stressed that its list of precautionary measures are needed as part of the emirate’s strategy to restart various sectors in a phased manner and eventually bring back normalcy. It added that its recent Safe Travels stamp given by the World Travel & Tourism Council reinforces the importance of these efforts.

The news comes days after DTCM announced that 90 percent of the emirate’s hotels have been awarded the Dubai Assured hygiene stamp. Launched in collaboration with Dubai Tourism, the Department of Economic Development (DED) and Dubai Municipality, the stamp was rolled out in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The stamp is based on the preventive protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

DTCM urged its inspectors have a zero-tolerance approach in the implementation and management of these health and safety protocols, saying it would not hesitate to take punitive action against violators, whether that be fines or a closure.

Mandatory measures apply to the hospitality, retail, tourist attractions, leisure, entertainment and F&B sectors and include wearing masks, social distancing, frequent sterilisation, temperature checking and contactless screening equipment at hotel entrances.