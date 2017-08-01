Mamdouh Ali named as new GM at Dubai's Rose Rayhaan by Rotana

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 September 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Hotel management company Rotana has announced Mamdouh Ali as its new general manager for Rose Rayhaan by Rotana.

One of the world’s tallest hotels, the four-star property sours 333 metres into the sky.

Mamdouh has been with Rotana for just over seven years, acting as head of sales for the group before moving to Riyadh to act as cluster general manager at Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana in KSA.

In his Dubai position, he will be expected to oversee the operations of the property, while also using his past experience in sales and marketing to stimulate revenue growth.

Speaking about his appointment, the Egypt-native said: “My team’s priority will be to fulfil Rotana’s promise to guests through delivering the highest standards of hospitality that make the Rose Rayhaan by Rotana synonymous with quality, comfort and affordability.”

Mamdouh holds a degree in travel and tourism and has been in the industry for more than two decades.

