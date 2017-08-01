Checking out the Verdura Resort by Rocco Forte Hotels, Riberi, Sicily, Italy

Published: 15 September 2020 - 5 a.m.

Championship golf courses, designed by Kyle Phillips, make Verdura one of the major golf destinations on the Mediterranean. There are also six tennis courts, a 60m infinity pool, a football pitch, a gym, and jogging paths that wind through the estate. The resort’s restaurants and bars use seasonal ingredients typical of the island, accompanied by an extensive wine list.

The Verdura Spa has a holistic approach to health and well-being, It covers 4,000 sq m with four thalassotherapy pools, two saunas, a hammam and a range of personalised treatments and programmes.

The Marma Recovery Programme
Dr Mosaraf Ali, an internationally renowned pioneer in integrated healthcare, has created a ten-day programme to help combat effects from the COVID-19 lockdown including chronic fatigue, low energy levels, weight gain, skin and hormonal issues. The programme includes an initial consultation with Dr Ali, full-board personalised ‘nourish’ menus, daily 30-minute Marna massage, five face or body Treatments, daily 60-minute group yoga, five evening meditation classes with Dr Ali and access to Verdura’s fitness classes.

Villas
Set on the estate’s hillside that gently slopes towards the resort’s private beach, eight new villas guarantee privacy and security for those who seek independent accommodation, but with the service that has made Verdura’s name. The villas have been designed by Olga Polizzi - director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels - as individual private residences, each with their own style. Guests of the new villas will also be able to enjoy a series of services included in their stay, including private airport transfer, check-in directly at the villa, three bicycles and two golf buggies for exclusive use to move freely within the estate, and access to the resort’s golf courses and Verdura Spa. Villa guests will also be able to speak with the dedicated concierge of the island to arrange experiences nearby.
