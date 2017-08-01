Dubai's Emirates Airline now offering AED150 COVID-19 PCR tests

Travellers flying from Dubai with Emirates Airline can now get COVID-19 PCR tests before flying out, priced at AED150

Passengers who need to get tested can get the tests at the American Hospital Dubai Media City Clinic, American Hospital Al Barsha Clinic and American Hospital Al Khawanij Clinic, which is opening at the end September.

In order to get the PCR test for AED150 passengers must present a ticket or boarding pass, along with a departure within one month of the test date and ID.

Emirates is also offering the option of at-home or at-office testing in Dubai for AED250, for a minimum of two passengers.

Results for both methods of PCR tests will return within 48 hours.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.