Final day to nominate for the Caterer Middle East Awards

Hospitality
News
Published: 15 September 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Today, September 15, is the last chance to enter this year's Caterer Middle East Awards.

It's the gala evening of the year, as hundreds of the F&B industry's finest come together to celebrate those who have made the best of one of the toughest years the industry has ever faced.

Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best F&B industry awards event of 2020.

To nominate please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process. Please note that nominating is complete free of charge.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit – www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on ‘table booking’.

Good luck.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
        Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers
          Total strengthens its presence in the industrial lubricants market

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge