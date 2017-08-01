Final day to nominate for the Caterer Middle East Awards

Today, September 15, is the last chance to enter this year's Caterer Middle East Awards.

It's the gala evening of the year, as hundreds of the F&B industry's finest come together to celebrate those who have made the best of one of the toughest years the industry has ever faced.

Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best F&B industry awards event of 2020.

To nominate please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process. Please note that nominating is complete free of charge.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit – www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on ‘table booking’.

Good luck.