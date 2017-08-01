Multi-billion dirham developments continue in Sharjah

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has shared more details about its current portfolio of tourism and hospitality projects.

The number of hotel guests in Sharjah grew by three percent in 2019 to 1.8 million as the emirate continues to invest into its tourism and hospitality sectors. By the end of 2019, the emirate had more than 10,000 hotel rooms, comprising 1,331 rooms in nine five-star hotels; 2,733 rooms in 21 four-star hotels, as well as 31 in one to three-star hotels and 2,485 apartments in 40 hotel apartment facilities.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority has said the emirate needs more hotel rooms and tourism spots to hit its 10 million visitor target for next year and Shurooq’s multi-billion dirham developments should help.

In a release outlining current projects, HE Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Shurooq, said: “As businesses are gradually returning to normal, Shurooq is responding to the crisis and helping drive recovery to preserve the resilience and stability of the economy as well as ensure that the growth in all sectors is balanced.

"This aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to bolster the status of the emirate as an outstanding business and investment destination at both regional and global levels.”

Maryam Island

Chief among Shurooq’s hospitality/tourism projects is Maryam Island. Slated to cost AED4.5 billion and extend over 460,000, the Eagle Hills joint development comprises luxury apartments, four and five-star hotels, F&B venues, retail shops, leisure facilities, a dock and green spaces.

Shurooq noted that Phase 1 of the project, Maryam Beach Residence, will be completed in December 2020. It will include 688 residential units, a swimming pool, children’s play zone and kids’ swimming pool, beach access, 40 retail outlets and F&B units.

The second phase of the project, Maryam Gate Residences, will be delivered in 2022.

Palace Al Khan

Located in downtown Sharjah and overlooking the Arabian Sea, Palace Al Khan is another joint venture with Eagle Hills. Tapping into the emirate’s eco-tourism market, the retreat features a spa, fitness club, outdoor pool and MICE facilities.

The AED 120 million Palace Al Khan comprises 88 keys in total, including executive suites.

Four new projects

Shurooq has also announced four large-scale tourism and hospitality projects in Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Dhaid and Mleiha that will provide nature-inspired experiences in the emirate’s central and eastern regions. This will include two five-star hotels within Sharjah’s eastern region – a 66-key property located along the Khorfakkan Beach which will also include the city’s first waterpark, and another property adjacent to Kalba Waterfront.

Shurooq will also be developing a 60-key experiential family retreat within the 14 sqkm Seih Al Bardi Kabeer safari park project currently being developed in the interiors of Al Dhaid. Boasting a wildlife reserve, it is expected to be home to 50,000 African animal species.

The fourth project, Moon Retreat, will be a new feature at the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism destination, which is expected to welcome guests by the end of this year. This will be Shurooq’s second boutique hospitality offering in the Mleiha region with the first one being Mysk Al Faya Retreat, which is part of Sharjah Collection.