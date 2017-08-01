Highest restaurant in the UAE set to open at Jais Adventure Peak

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 September 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The highest restaurant in the UAE is set to open atop the Jais Adventure Peak in Ras Al Khaimah.

1484 by Puro, named for its height in metres above sea level, will offer views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains when it opens on October 1.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding said: “Jebel Jais is one of the most popular landmarks in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, offering visitors a host of bucket-list adventures that guarantee memorable experiences. With the opening of 1484 by Puro at the Jebel Jais Welcome Center, visitors can now enjoy an all-encompassing experience at the standalone destination that is the Jais Adventure Peak, home to thrilling adventure attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour.”

The restaurant will feature a fresh and healthy menu incorporating locally sourced ingredients and will be open from breakfast.

Customers can enjoy the likes of eggs benedict, shakshuka, calamari fritti, wasabi shrimp, duck confit, braised beef ribs, and Korean fried chicken.

With its elevation meaning the temperature is around 10 degree lower than sea level, 1484 by Puro could become a retreat for those looking to escape from the UAE’s hot summers.

It’s the latest venture from Puro, an independent dining concept with two existing restaurants at Al Marjan Island and the Jais Viewing Deck Park.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge