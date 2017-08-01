Highest restaurant in the UAE set to open at Jais Adventure Peak

The highest restaurant in the UAE is set to open atop the Jais Adventure Peak in Ras Al Khaimah.

1484 by Puro, named for its height in metres above sea level, will offer views of the peaks and valleys of the Hajar mountains when it opens on October 1.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding said: “Jebel Jais is one of the most popular landmarks in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, offering visitors a host of bucket-list adventures that guarantee memorable experiences. With the opening of 1484 by Puro at the Jebel Jais Welcome Center, visitors can now enjoy an all-encompassing experience at the standalone destination that is the Jais Adventure Peak, home to thrilling adventure attractions such as the Jebel Jais Flight, Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour.”

The restaurant will feature a fresh and healthy menu incorporating locally sourced ingredients and will be open from breakfast.

Customers can enjoy the likes of eggs benedict, shakshuka, calamari fritti, wasabi shrimp, duck confit, braised beef ribs, and Korean fried chicken.

With its elevation meaning the temperature is around 10 degree lower than sea level, 1484 by Puro could become a retreat for those looking to escape from the UAE’s hot summers.

It’s the latest venture from Puro, an independent dining concept with two existing restaurants at Al Marjan Island and the Jais Viewing Deck Park.