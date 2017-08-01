Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach appoints new executive sous chef

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 September 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach has announced the appointment of Jeremy Degras as its new executive sous chef.

He will be part of the team responsible for exploring new menu options, while maintaining the resort’s ‘island-inspired cuisine’. Degras will spend most of his time at the flagship Shore House restaurant, using a range of locally-sourced seafood in his dishes.

Degras has previously held culinary positions in a number of hotels and restaurants globally including; Scape Lounge Restaurant & Terrace in the Burj Al Arab, Restaurant Le Quartier Gourmand, a Michelin-starred venue in Tournus, France and the two-starred restaurant, Monte-Carlo-Bay Hotel in Monaco. He leaves his previous position in Marriott International’s Grosvenor House Luxury Collection’s Siddharta Lounge.

“We are delighted to welcome chef Jeremy Degras to our team. He will be leading a vibrant culinary team and working with them to enhance the property’s dining portfolio to create memorable dining experiences for our valued guests”, said Tracey Oliver, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach.

