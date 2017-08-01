Saudi’s first female GM: “It’s my aim to make a difference”

Radisson Hotel Group’s Park by Radisson Jeddah Madinah Road has now opened, with the Kingdom’s first female general manager, Maram Kokandi, there to greet them.

In a statement announcing the opening of the Park Inn by Radisson hotel, area SVP, MEA Tim Cordon said: “As a pioneer and strong advocate of balanced leadership, we were the first hotel group to appoint a Saudi female GM in the Kingdom and it has been an honour to support Maram in her momentous progression.”

Radisson says the appointment reinforces its commitment to balanced leadership and its drive to improve diversity and inclusion across the group.

Speaking about the hotel’s opening and her recent appointment, Kokandi said: “We look forward to welcoming local and international travellers visiting Jeddah and greeting them with our Arabian hospitality. I can’t begin to describe how much being the first female Saudi GM means to me, both personally and professionally. It’s my aim to make a difference by empowering the younger generation and supporting them with their dreams. Introducing a new brand to the Jeddah market, allows us to showcase the brand’s unique affordability, convenience and difference.”

The property itself comprises 84 keys, geared towards the lifestyle traveller and business guest with its MICE facilities, spa, fitness centre and socialising spaces.

In recent years, the Arab nation has been pushing hard into Saudisation in its hospitality sector, announcing last summer that it plans to reach 100 percent Saudisation in hotels, banning expats from holding managerial roles in the process.