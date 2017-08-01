UNWTO will open a Middle East office in Riyadh

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 September 2020 - 11 a.m.

A regional office for UNWTO will be established in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The move was approved by UNWTO executive council members and announced at the 112th session of the UNWTO Executive Council in Tbilisi, Georgia.

It serve as a hub for the UNWTO to 13 countries in the Middle East and will focus on building long-term growth for the sector and human capital development in the travel and tourism sector in the region.

The office will also include a dedicated Statistics Center whose objective is to become the leading authority on tourism statistics for the region.

HE Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s minister for tourism, said: “International cooperation and the role of the UNWTO are more important than ever. I am therefore very excited that Saudi Arabia will become home to the first ever UNWTO Regional Office, which aims to support growth at a national and regional level.

"We hope this will provide a model for future collaborations around the world. Tourism not only boosts economies, it also builds bridges between cultures and enriches lives. It is one of the only sectors that is able to drive such tangible transformative change, on so many levels.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are very aware of the transformative power of tourism on the economy and people. We may still be a young destination, but tourism is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future."
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge