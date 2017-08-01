All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will have to wear tracking wristbands for 14 days

New regulations have been announced for all incoming passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi.

According to Etihad Airways’ updated travel guidelines, all incoming passengers must isolate for 14 days after arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport and must wear a “medically approved wristband for the duration”.

Anyone isolating will need to take a PCR test after 12 days and will need to get permission to leave home to take it.

Residents stranded outside no longer need to apply for government approval before flying back into the country.

Before booking a flight passengers are required to visit the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and register their details including Emirates ID and Visa details, before departing.

Residents will receive instant approval with a valid visa and will be able to travel to the UAE capital.

A negative COVID-19 test from a government approved testing facility is also required before departure.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi all passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test and undergo self-isolation for two weeks, as well as now having to wear a tracking wristband.

For the latest information on travelling to and from Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways visit www.etihad.com/destinationguide.