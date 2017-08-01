All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will have to wear tracking wristbands for 14 days

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 September 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
New regulations have been announced for all incoming passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi.

According to Etihad Airways’ updated travel guidelines, all incoming passengers must isolate for 14 days after arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport and must wear a “medically approved wristband for the duration”.

Anyone isolating will need to take a PCR test after 12 days and will need to get permission to leave home to take it.

Residents stranded outside no longer need to apply for government approval before flying back into the country.

Before booking a flight passengers are required to visit the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and register their details including Emirates ID and Visa details, before departing.

Residents will receive instant approval with a valid visa and will be able to travel to the UAE capital.

A negative COVID-19 test from a government approved testing facility is also required before departure.

Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi all passengers will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test and undergo self-isolation for two weeks, as well as now having to wear a tracking wristband.

For the latest information on travelling to and from Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways visit www.etihad.com/destinationguide.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Meet the team: Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai
    Opec must continue working with its non-Opec allies to overcome downturn, says MEED
      The content arms race exposed by Covid-19, expert analysis
        Hitachi ABB Power Grids launches open and scalable ecosystem for digitalisation of transformers
          Total strengthens its presence in the industrial lubricants market

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge