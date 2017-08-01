DCT Abu Dhabi gains access to 460 million Tripadvisor users for campaigns

World-leading travel platform Tripadvisor has announced a new first-party data platform to deliver audience insights to advertising partners. Named Tripadvisor Navigator, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT) is one of the first clients to leverage the platform.

With the goal of promoting the nation’s capital as a top destination to Tripadvisor users, the co-branded promotion will target ‘high-intent travellers’ and provide them with more information on Abu Dhabi.

Tripadvisor Navigator will connect DCT Abu Dhabi, and any other advertising brand, to Tripadvisor’s 460 million monthly users, all under the Tripadvisor banner. Advertisers will receive data on targeting, performance and insights.

"With the pandemic impacting travel globally, now more than ever advertisers need timely and reliable first-party insights to ensure media is relevant and reflective of the fast-changing environment we're living in today," said Tripadvisor VP of global advertising revenue Christine Maguire.



Maguire continued: "One of Tripadvisor's greatest assets as a media platform is our wealth of first-party data. Tripadvisor Navigator allows advertisers to tap into this data intelligence to help brands understand audiences and reach them with the right message, in the right moment. We believe this behavioural data will enable marketers to determine where to most effectively invest their media budgets and therefore ultimately help toward the travel industry's recovery."



Additionally, DCT Abu Dhabi will be able to monitor performance in real time through a personal dashboard, giving them a firm understanding of the way users are engaging with their campaign.

"As the world gradually reopens following this pandemic, real-time updates and active travel audience insights are more important than ever. The Tripadvisor platform is a powerful demand-driver for our destination and a fantastic resource for decision making when it comes to our marketing spend. This is especially the case when it comes to tracking current trends that are changing with a high level of frequency," said Saeed Al Saeed, destination marketing director, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

"We are also excited to be launching a new range of content — aimed to inspire and drive even greater levels of engagement — in the form of bespoke videos and podcasts that will inspire travellers to come to Abu Dhabi once normal travel is resumed."

Abu Dhabi’s new campaign with Tripadvisor will be launched at the end of the year.