Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub to open at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai

Candypants and LIVIT Hospitality Management have collaborated to launch a rooftop pool venue inspired by Bali’s cafes, Tulum’s tropics, and Miami artistry.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub is set to open on October 9 at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai and will offer a wide range of food and drinks options.

LIVIT corporate head chef Nasser Laziri has created an international menu that will be served from breakfast through to the evening, while head mixologist Enrik Luzi will be offering up a selection of cocktails alongside the venue’s wide beers, wine, and spirits range.

“With Missippi’s, we set about bringing something really special to Dubai – a venue that allows guests to escape their everyday stresses, without having to leave the city. We are very excited to partner with LIVIT Hospitality Management who created venues like Cove Beach and Bungalow. To create this truly unique social concept, and we are confident that the fun-filled atmosphere, accessible prices, exciting food and beverage options, and stunning visual appeal of this social hub are the perfect ingredients to set Missippi’s apart as a home away from home on Dubai’s social scene,”said Ray Chan, owner of Candypants.

The rooftop location has been designed by Arcadia Design Studio and its pastel colour scheme, stylish décor, and lush green flora are likely to see it feature on many an Instagram feed in the coming months.

Missippi’s is the first of six projects planned to open from LIVIT in the next three months, as the group presses forward with expansion plans despite the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Charlie Weaving, managing partner of LIVIT Hospitality Management, said: “More and more people are looking for standout options on this side of Dubai, and the city’s social scene is screaming out for a fun and accessible venue that excites people. That is why we believe the all-new Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, just a 5-minute drive from popular communities like the Marina, JLT and Jumeirah Park, is the perfect location for Missippi’s.



“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the iconic lifestyle group Candypants on this project, a partnership that enables us to bring our collective experience and expertise to the forefront to make Missippi’s a reality and, of course, a success. This is an all-day venue that has it all, where guests can grab breakfast, have a pool-day, or party in the open air at night; we can’t wait to begin welcoming guests this October.”

