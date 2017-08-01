UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant opens at Armani Hotel Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 September 2020 - 11:45 a.m.

Armani Hotel Dubai, located in Burj Khalifa, has launched the UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant.

Armani/Kaf, located on the hotel’s ground floor, is a 40-seat pop-up venue that will specialise in serving kosher cuisine that complies with Jewish dietary laws.

Operated under the supervision of rabbi Levi Y Duchman, the venue has been certified with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency.

The menu has been designed by Armani Hotel Dubai executive chef Fabien Fayolle and will change seasonally. The opening season dishes include spaghetti bolognese with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes, fan fried seabass with parsnip puree, and beef bourguignon served with root vegetables, mushroom pilaf rice, and thyme.

Armani/Kaf will be closed for dine-in on Fridays but will offer a special takeaway menu for Shabbat. The hotel is also offering kosher in-room dining.

It comes as hotels in Abu Dhabi have been told they must offer kosher food options for guests, following the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel and an expected influx of guests with kosher dietary requirements.

For those unsure of exactly what they must do to comply with kosher regulations, check out this piece from Absolute Taste’s Matt Rickard.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Honeywell UOP Polybed PSA units supplying high-purity hydrogen for Hengli Petrochemical
    How the Middle East’s banking sector is fast tracking digitalisation across the board
      Sharp launches new 440W half-cut cell PV panel NU-JD440
        Department Of Energy in Abu Dhabi launches #SaveAtHome competition to encourage conservation
          UAEREP Tests Efficiency of New Cloud Seeding Nanomaterials in USA

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge