UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant opens at Armani Hotel Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai, located in Burj Khalifa, has launched the UAE’s first kosher-certified restaurant.

Armani/Kaf, located on the hotel’s ground floor, is a 40-seat pop-up venue that will specialise in serving kosher cuisine that complies with Jewish dietary laws.

Operated under the supervision of rabbi Levi Y Duchman, the venue has been certified with Glatt Kosher and Pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency.

The menu has been designed by Armani Hotel Dubai executive chef Fabien Fayolle and will change seasonally. The opening season dishes include spaghetti bolognese with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes, fan fried seabass with parsnip puree, and beef bourguignon served with root vegetables, mushroom pilaf rice, and thyme.

Armani/Kaf will be closed for dine-in on Fridays but will offer a special takeaway menu for Shabbat. The hotel is also offering kosher in-room dining.

It comes as hotels in Abu Dhabi have been told they must offer kosher food options for guests, following the normalisation of ties between the UAE and Israel and an expected influx of guests with kosher dietary requirements.

