InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has joined forces with Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, to offer hotel guests additional air miles on bookings.

From September 1 2020 to December 31 2020, guests bookings at any IHG hotel worldwide can earn triple Skywards Miles to use on flights.

Six Skywards Miles are earned per one US$1 spent at IHG properties, and three Skyward Miles per $1 at select properties under the Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites and The Venetian brands.

The promotion is valid for hotel stay bookings until March 31 2021.