Checking In: Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

The largest Sofitel hotel in the Middle East was getting noticed way before its proposed opening date this month. The towering obelisk-shaped structure rises high above the Wafi neighbourhood it’s located in. Attached to the Wafi Mall, it blends French and Egyptian themes and is a sister property to Raffles Dubai.

The Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk has 498 luxury rooms and suites as well as 97 furnished, serviced apartments, meaning long- and short-stay guests are catered for. The rooms are described as having ‘modern décor, attention to detail and unrivalled luxury’. The colour-scheme is neutral and there are touches of Art Deco artworks in each room and swirl-patterned floors to represent the desert.

There are 68 suites, which come with 24-hour butler service and Sofitel’s Club Millésime access and benefits. Three of the suites are designed by award-winning firm Duccio Grassi Architects and can be found on the 47th, 48th and 49th floors.

Residences

The residences at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk are found on the eighth to 17th floor of the property and include studio, one-, two and three-bedroom apartments. They have all been designed to allow natural daylight to flood the spaces and aim to blend the essence of French ‘art de vivre’ into every apartment by using graceful and innovative designs, Art Deco lines, bright colours and bold geometry. They all come furnished with smooth, polished surfaces to complement the fixtures and bring Sofitel’s French charm to life. The floor-to-ceiling windows in each apartment offer views of Dubai during the day and the twinkling city lights at night.

The hotel will have five F&B venues, each with their own USP. Perhaps the most eye-catching is Brasserie Boulud, designed by Daniel Boulud, who has a two Michelin-star restaurant in New York. The acclaimed chef will be bringing his artistry to a French-inspired menu.

Also taking pride of place in the hotel is Taiko, an Asian restaurant and bar that originated in Amsterdam. Here you’ll find a darker theme, less reliant on Art Deco than the rest of the property. A stylised ‘tree’ is the central attraction and will change with each season. A robata grill and sushi counter also stand out.

British-themed gastropub The Nine is a more casual spot, serving pub classics and beer. There are four big screens and a large screen projector for sports.

Other outlets are Soleil Pool & Lounge and Bijou Patisserie.