Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to offer WSET with Burj Al Arab

The Emirates Academy for Hospitality Management (EAHM) has partnered up with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah to offer the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) Levels 1 and 2 programmes for those looking to gain an industry qualification in wine.

“This is an unmissable chance for anyone passionate about food and drink to spend time at the renowned Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, sampling the finest bottles with morsels of good food and stunning ocean views” says EAHM’s director of industry relations Marina Rizzi, adding: “I couldn’t think of a more exciting way of mastering something new, and getting yourself a world renowned certified qualification for life”.

The courses will take place at the iconic hotel this October and November, with a professional qualification awaiting those who take part in the form of a WSET certificate and signature lapel pin.

The WSET Level 1 programme takes place over the course of a single day as the participants learn about a variety of wine types from different regions of the world. Costing AED1,480, the eight hour experience includes a lunch and coffee breaks, as well as the prestige of earning the industry certified award. The first session will be held on October 25.

The WSET Level 2 programme is for those with prior oenological experience and want to elevate their wine-tasting skills and expertise. Available at an introductory rate of AED3,450, the course takes place over four half days (16 hours total) at the Burj Al Arab. Through in-depth tasting experiences focusing on different grape style, key classifications, and labelling terminology from a wide range of international bottles, you will build on your exiting wine knowledge. The first set of sessions will be held every Monday from October 26 to November 15.

Registrations for both programmes closes on October 1 and spaces are limited.

Sign up for either programme by emailing training@emiratesacademy.edu or calling +971 4 315 5036.