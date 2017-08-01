Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm offers in-resort COVID-19 tests

Five-star resort Atlantis, The Palm has rolled out a complimentary COVID-19 PCR testing service amid the ongoing pandemic.

Announced this month, the offer is available until December 18 this year and was introduced to support international travellers who need a test result to travel back home.

Partnering with hospitals in the emirate, the coronavirus test can be taken at the resort itself, with test results being issued with 24 hours of testing. Only those who have made international bookings of five days or more can avail the service.

Timothy Kelly. executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time. Using our on-site medical centre, the new PCR tests will help to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more international guests to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination.”

Flight paths such as Dubai to UK still mandate a negative COVID-19 result no more than 96 hours before departure, Atlantis therefore hopes its own testing service will reassure more guests to travel to and from the emirate.

Kelly added: “We look forward to our guests relishing every moment of their time spent at Atlantis, The Palm as we strive to implement innovative ways to serve them in a socially responsible way. The latest initiative also aligns itself with Emirates Airlines free medical cover for COVID-19-related expenses, designed to boost people’s confidence to travel during the pandemic.”