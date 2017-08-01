Suppliers You Should Know: TigerTMS

TigerTMS has been operating since 1987 and is now probably the world’s largest single supplier of communications and guest management systems as well as integrated voice and data solutions to the hospitality industry, with an annual turnover of around US$7m per year.

Our success is reflected in the long-term relationships established and nurtured with hotel groups, independent hotel operators, telecommunications manufacturers, system integrators, and property management system vendors.

We provide world class technology solutions to nine out of ten of the largest and most prestigious hotel groups with in excess of 15,000 individual hotels running our applications.

Where are you based?

We are headquartered in the United Kingdom, with regional satellite offices in the USA, Dubai, Egypt, Germany, France and China. Sales and around-the clock technical support centres provide superior service and attention to our valued clients.

• iLink – Open, scalable middleware service bus platform• iCharge – Call accounting with optional advanced reports• InnLine – Guest voicemail, mini-bar and wake-up call reporting• iConnect – BYOD for guest plus SIP extension• iGuest – Guest services application plus alarm notification• iNotify – Guest messaging system using social media apps

Have you launched any products or services recently?

In the post-COVID world, there will be an increasing reliance on delivering services via the guests’ own mobile device, rather than traditional shared devices within the property and hence we have launched two new products:

iNotify: Guest Messaging System – Seamless engagement with guests can begin before they arrive at the hotel, when they will be securely created on the Customer Relationship Management system and sent a language optimised welcome message via WhatsApp to open the guest communication channel.

Should a guest have any issues during their stay, they can interact directly with hotel staff, even sending photos of their concerns. The CRM will notify admin members of any incoming communications so they can be dealt with in a fast, efficient manner using secure WhatsApp end-to-end encryption. The hotel can also engage directly with the guests: for example, promotional events or emergency notifications

On check-out the guest will be automatically removed from the CRM and a ’Thank you for your stay’ message sent. This can also be linked to guest surveys or TripAdvisor ratings.

iConnect LITE: New Mobility for Guests – This allows the guest’s smartphone to become an extension of the hotel telephone system. Competitive pricing makes iConnect LITE a viable solution for all types of hotels. It can integrate with all major telephone systems, has IOS and Android Support, optimises battery life, works over WiFi and GSM Networks, can have hotel specific branding and uses software as a service.

Hoteliers want solutions that deliver real value for their guests without the need for complex set-up processes. All of our solutions are designed for simplicity of installation and speed of delivery. The intuitive design is easily understood, and the guest experience is immediately enhanced. Rapid assimilation leads to happier guests and, therefore, increased hotel revenues.

Is your company involved in any sustainability initiatives?

We are a proud sponsor of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and our donations go to the upkeep and maintenance of the forests of the Khata corridor, a crucial wildlife region in northern India and Nepal. This is the home of the Bengal tiger and our support goes towards the costs of the rangers and other staff that preserve and protect this unique environment.

CONTACT

Sandeep Nair Sales Director – MEA & APAC

T: +971 506780243

E: sandeep.nair@tigertms.com

W: www.tigertms.com