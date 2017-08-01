Arabian Hotel investment Conference 2020 to hold physical sessions across Dubai

Industry event Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) will go ahead this year using an ‘on the road’ concept of holding physical pop-up sessions across Dubai, supplemented with sessions events also.

Now in its 16th edition, the three-day event will take place from September 29 to October 1, bringing together industry leaders and providing a platform for networking and discussion.

Over the three days, 60 speakers will be broadcasting live from pop-up studios across the emirate, with a live audience present. This will then be streamed onto AHIC’s virtual platform for both the onsite and virtual attendees. Networking opportunities can be made via physical meetings or one-to-one video calls.

Bench Events chairman Jonathan Worsley explained: “Now more than ever, the industry needs to gather and work together to ‘Transform Tomorrow’. We believe collaboration plays a key role in these challenging times, which is why AHIC on the Road is the perfect forum at which to connect with fellow industry leaders, exchange experiences and learnings, and most importantly, plan for the future.”

“Over three days in both live and virtual sessions, we will tackle the transformation of business into future-proof operations; a business able to succeed in the ‘new normal’ of 2020 and beyond, where travel restrictions, changed operating environments and a tighter hold over costs will put pressure on owners and operators alike,” added Worsley.