Border regulations updated for all international travellers visiting Abu Dhabi

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 September 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The regulations for international travellers visiting Abu Dhabi have been updated.

Previously we announced that all incoming passengers at Abu Dhabi Airport will be given a tracking wristband and will be expected to quarantine for 14 days and get a PCR swab test on the 12th day.

Now, new regulations have been updated for anyone entering Abu Dhabi after flying into another emirate.

All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi through any port of entry in the UAE must take a PCR test, register under the quarantine system, receive a tracing wristband and quarantine for 14 days.

A second PCR test, covered at the individual’s expense, must be taken on the 12th day of quarantine and be arranged with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (SEHA).

If a negative test is confirmed the wristband can be removed at the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain Convention Centre, and quarantine will end.

Anyone who has entered the UAE outside Abu Dhabi but wants to go to the capital must follow the same regulations.

However, any days spent in the country before crossing the Abu Dhabi border will be deducted from the 14 quarantine days.

Passengers spending more than 14 days in the UAE before visiting Abu Dhabi are not required to get the wristband or quarantine, but still require a negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirate.

Those arriving in Abu Dhabi before travelling on to another emirate will need to present a negative COVID-19 test from the past 96 hours and must take a laser test. If negative, travellers will be asked to sign a form saying where they're going and agreeing to follow all regulations.

Where people will quarantine in Abu Dhabi will be decided by the authorities.

If a residence is deemed unsuitable, travellers will be asked to check into a hotel or use accommodation provided by the authorities.

Those living with family or in shared accommodation will need to quarantine in a different location to them.

Families travelling together to Abu Dhabi can quarantine together at home.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GlobalData report: Deal activity in global oil and gas industry largely driven by themes
    Equinix expands collaboration with VMware to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation
      Huawei appoints new president for Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East
        ADNOC partners with Mubadala and ENEC for ICV
          Abu Dhabi and Israel enter historic film and TV deal

            More related galleries

            Top hospitality industry hires of the week returns
              1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
                New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                  First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                    In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge