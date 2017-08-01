Border regulations updated for all international travellers visiting Abu Dhabi

The regulations for international travellers visiting Abu Dhabi have been updated.

Previously we announced that all incoming passengers at Abu Dhabi Airport will be given a tracking wristband and will be expected to quarantine for 14 days and get a PCR swab test on the 12th day.

Now, new regulations have been updated for anyone entering Abu Dhabi after flying into another emirate.

Further clarification on the guidelines for international arrivals to #AbuDhabi on quarantine measures, including procedures for those who are travelling to other emirates. pic.twitter.com/gibhKB6xTc — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 17, 2020

All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi through any port of entry in the UAE must take a PCR test, register under the quarantine system, receive a tracing wristband and quarantine for 14 days.

In line with precautionary and preventative measures for the health and safety of all community, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic sets out procedures for international arrivals in #AbuDhabi by air or land travelling to other emirates pic.twitter.com/s751fI20kR — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 17, 2020

A second PCR test, covered at the individual’s expense, must be taken on the 12th day of quarantine and be arranged with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (SEHA).

If a negative test is confirmed the wristband can be removed at the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain Convention Centre, and quarantine will end.

Anyone who has entered the UAE outside Abu Dhabi but wants to go to the capital must follow the same regulations.

However, any days spent in the country before crossing the Abu Dhabi border will be deducted from the 14 quarantine days.

Passengers spending more than 14 days in the UAE before visiting Abu Dhabi are not required to get the wristband or quarantine, but still require a negative COVID-19 test to enter the emirate.

Those arriving in Abu Dhabi before travelling on to another emirate will need to present a negative COVID-19 test from the past 96 hours and must take a laser test. If negative, travellers will be asked to sign a form saying where they're going and agreeing to follow all regulations.

Where people will quarantine in Abu Dhabi will be decided by the authorities.

In line with applied precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee outlines quarantine guidelines for international arrivals to #AbuDhabi. pic.twitter.com/0VEM8Xj62f — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) September 17, 2020

If a residence is deemed unsuitable, travellers will be asked to check into a hotel or use accommodation provided by the authorities.

Those living with family or in shared accommodation will need to quarantine in a different location to them.

Families travelling together to Abu Dhabi can quarantine together at home.