New guidelines released for weddings in the UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEM) have announced a new set of protocols for social events and gatherings, including weddings, in the UAE.The new measures are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus and maintaining hygiene practices laid out by health authorities.

Weddings and other family occasions are now limited to 10 guests who all ust be first-degree relations of the families. They must also provide a COVID-19 test at least 24 hours before the event.

Open buffets are not permitted, while single-use utensils and cups are recommended. All surfaces and areas should be sanitised frequently and hand sanitising stations must be widely available.

Measures extend to ensuring social distancing of at least two metres between people, monitoring symptoms and avoiding attendance in the event of respiratory symptoms for fever. There must also be an isolation room in case of a suspected coronavirus infection.

Guests must also have a general awareness of how diseases spread, washing hands and coughing and sneezing etiquette.

Failure to adhere to the new guidelines will result in fines, said the authorities.