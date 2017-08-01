Burj Al Arab Jumeirah launches new pool and beach restaurant pop-up

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 September 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is set to launch a new pool and beachside dining experience in the form of pop-up restaurant Sal on Thursday, September 24.

Headed by Roberto Rispoli, head chef of Shimmers on the Beach, the venue is located on Burj Al Arab’s terrace, offering views of the hotel’s infinity view as well as the Arabian Gulf beyond.

Sal’s menu will be based around the flavours of the Iberian Peninsula, with seafood dishes designed for sharing and inspired by Spain and Portugal.

Meaning ‘salt’ in Spanish and Portuguese, Sal’s customers can enjoy a fresh catch of the day grilled or baked in the world’s most commonly used ingredient, or explore some of the restaurant’s signature dishes such as homemade trenette pasta and king crab, seabream isolana, and prawns in roasted tomato sauce.

Sal will have a casual dress code by day while guests can lounge by the pool or enjoy the beach, with a more elegant Capri and Mykonos-esque eveningwear expected, to create a laid-back but stylish atmosphere.

A two-course meal at Jumeirah’s newest F&B venue starts from AED110, but a range of packages to enjoy the pool and terrace are also available.

It’s the latest pop-up from the group, with chief culinary officer Michael Ellis previously telling sister title Caterer Middle East that they are a “great way to see if a concept will be popular before going all in and investing in a full-time team and bricks and mortar”.

Jumeirah has recently turned its pop-up Kayto at Jumeirah Al Nasseem into a permanent addition, as well as launching French Riviera as a pop-up at Jumeirah Al Qasr.

