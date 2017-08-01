Events could become a hybrid of physical and digital, says expert

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 September 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
Former exhibition manager for Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Nadege Noblet, has said the events industry could be heading to a hybrid system of physical and digital interaction.

As travel restrictions continue to linger and people question the safety of large-scale events, digitalisation has stepped in as a saving grace for many in the events sector. For the first time in its history, ATM went virtual this year and was met with great success.

Noblet explained: “ATM Virtual was very good. They've delivered an amazing event, especially keeping in mind the short time they had to put it together. It was phenomenal - the quality of speakers, the quality of topics, also there was a lot of meetings generated between buyers and and exhibitors.”

However, despite the positive reception for ATM Virtual, Noblet conceded that face-to-face is irreplaceable. “Yet the tourism and travel industry remains a face-to-face industry - people need to speak to one another and see one another.”

When asked whether digital events would stick around post-pandemic, Noblet suggested we could see the rise of ‘hybrid’ events: “Time will tell but it seems that the there's been such take to the virtual events yet you can see the demand as well for the face-to-face. So it could be a balance between virtual and face to face.”

Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) has now announced its ‘on the road concept’, combining digital and physical events.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Huawei appoints new president for Cloud and AI Business Group in the Middle East
    ADNOC partners with Mubadala and ENEC for ICV
      Abu Dhabi and Israel enter historic film and TV deal
        Polyflor commercial and residential floorcovering is now available to download on the BIMobject platform
          Sadly The Majlis Gallery is to close after 30 years of bringing art to Dubai

            More related galleries

            1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
              New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                  In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge
                    First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai Wafi