New $326 million Hilton Yas Bay Hotel on track for 2020 opening

The Hilton Yas Bay Hotel is set to open later this year, bringing 546 keys to the much-anticipated Yas Bay development.

Developer Miral broke the news when going over its construction milestones for the US1.1 billion Yas Bay development in the UAE capital. Yas Bay encompasses three areas: The Residences, twofour54 and The Waterfront, where the Hilton hotel will stand.

The five-star hotel is currently 93 percent complete and set to open later this year. Costing approximately $326 million, Hilton Yas Bay Hotel will include a beach club and provide easy access to The Waterfront’s myriad of entertainment and nightlife attractions, including a pier, 37 F&B outlets and 19 retail outlets.

Previously speaking about the property, Miral chief portfolio officer BR Kiran said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with Hilton which represents another milestone in our journey to establish Yas Island as a top global destination.

“The creation of a world-class family resort at the heart of Yas Bay, our waterfront development, will provide visitors with a five-star opportunity to extend their leisure and business stays and enjoy the attractions and memorable experiences that Yas Island can offer.”

Hilton VP development MENA Carlos Khneisser added: “This represents a landmark deal for Hilton and puts us at the forefront of the transformational journey Yas Island is undertaking to become one of the world’s top leisure destinations.”

One complete, Yas Bay is expected to draw in 15,000 residents and 10,000 business professional. Sitting on the southern end of Yas Island, the bay feeds into Miral’s wider $2.36 billion portfolio of leisure and entertainment projects across the island.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "We have made significant progress across Abu Dhabi's new iconic development, Yas Bay. The latest milestones underscore our vision for Yas Island to position it as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. We remain committed to enriching our portfolio of unique experiences and immersive attractions across Yas Island while further contributing to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's wider tourism growth."

At the centre of The Waterfront will be the Etihad Arena, planned to host a range of high-profile events.