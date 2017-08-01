Siva Ram Putta named general manager of Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai

The Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai hotel has announced Siva Ram Putta as its new general manager.

A clustered role, Putta will also manage Minor Hotels’ Avani Deira Dubai, Oaks Liwa Heights Dubai and Oaks Liwa Executive Suites in Abu Dhabi.

Described as the ambassador for the Oaks brand, Putta started out in Australia with Oaks Hotels and Resorts in 2005 before moving to the UAE in 2009 as hotel manager for Oaks Liwa Heights.

Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai changed hands at the end of July this year, moving to Minor Hotels and ending a 10-year stint as Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai

At the time of the managerial shift, Seven Tides CEO Abdulla Bin Sulayem explained: “The hotel first opened in 2010 and we’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with the previous management company over the past ten years. However, we decided that the Minor Hotels' Oaks brand was better aligned to our strategic business objectives as we move forward, through and post-COVID-19.”

A hotel management graduate, Putta has a proven track record of creating a happy environment for his staff and maximising owners’ value and profitability.