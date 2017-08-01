Emaar Hospitality partners with AS World Group to push Expo 2020 Dubai hotel bookings

Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai next year, Emaar Hospitality Group has signed a contract with business promoter and investment conglomerate AS World Group to promote exclusive room rates at Emaar’s Dubai properties during the global event.

The joint statement explained that the collaboration is already a major boost for the emirate’s hospitality sector and a testament to the success of Dubai reopening for tourism.

The partnership will extend to all of Emaar’s Dubai hotels, including Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Address Boulevard, Address Fountain Views, Address Sky View, Palace Downtown, Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, Al Alamein Hotel, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Vida Creek Harbour, and Vida Emirates Hills.

As an authorised ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group will also be expected to ensure as many MEA travellers as possible take part in Expo 2020 Dubai, slated to draw in more than 25 million visitors over six months.

AS World Group CEO Sajid Barkat: “The corporate agreement with Emaar Hospitality Group ties in with our vision of promoting Dubai to the world, especially in our core markets of Africa and the Middle East, where we have a very strong presence. In anticipation of Expo 2020 Dubai we have recently expanded our workforce and are fully geared to leverage our proven expertise in the international hospitality sector.”

Barkat added: “Given the fact that AS World Group is already an Authorised Ticket Reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai, we are now also extending exclusive Emaar Hospitality room packages to our extensive client networks in Africa and the Middle East, prior to Expo 2020 Dubai, as well as during the six months duration of the mega event.”

Expo 2020 Dubai will feature 192 countries participating, under the main theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and three subthemes of ‘Opportunity’, ‘Mobility’, and ‘Sustainability’. It will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.