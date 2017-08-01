Job opening: Atlantis, The Palm Dubai posts trio of directorial job openings

Iconic five-star resort Atlantis, The Palm Dubai is looking for three directors to work across its front services, entertainment and rooms departments.

The immense US1.5 billion resort is one of the most popular in the UAE, boasting an average occupancy of 90 percent in 2019, with half a million people flocking to the property last year.

The job descriptions are below. You can apply here The successful candidate will oversee, plan, develop, and implement long and short-term strategies and goals for the department to uphold Atlantis’ reputation.

They must provide leadership for all the day to day operation of the resort for the front services department including transportation, bell desk and the front drive in respect to standards, cost control, guest and colleague satisfaction, with the aim of achieving optimum financial returns for the company/owners.

In addition, they must maintain a motivated team and ensure efficient utilisation of all service providers, drive and maximise sales of services at every opportunity and guarantee guest satisfaction, ensuring both top and bottom-line performance.

Ideal candidates will have a degree in hotel management and at least five years’ experience in a similar role and property.

The successful candidate will lead the strategic planning and execution of the resort’s entertainment calendar.

They must bring new guests to Atlantis while also increasing engagement among loyal guests and creating revenue-generating business plans.

The ideal candidate should have at least 10 years of leadership experience in the entertainment and events within high-profile hospitality companies.

Director, rooms

Reporting to the VP of rooms, director, rooms will provide leadership for all day to day operations of the resort’s rooms, extending to the butler's department, VIP services, front office, transportation, concierge, reservations, spa, kids club and housekeeping.

They must manage revenues, costs and satisfaction rates while achieving optimum financial returns for the owners.

The candidate must be able to handle highly sensitive information, as well as having previous experience in a director-level role in a five-star resort across its front office, rooms, housekeeping, reservations or spa departments.