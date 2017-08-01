Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek appoints executive assistant manager

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 September 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
Italian national Niccolo Rossi has been brought into Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek as executive assistant manager.

In his new role, he will oversee the operations of the heritage hotel, including its 14 F&B outlets, 21 meeting rooms and 288 keys.

Niccolo joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2009, first working at Radisson Blu in Tripoli, Libya as part of the culinary preopening team. He later moved to Eastern Europe, rising the ranks at Radisson to executive chef and director of F&B.

Prior to his appointment in Deira Creek, he worked as director operations at Park Inn by Radisson Pulkovskaya Hotel & Conference Centre, where he helped elevate F&B profitability.

Speaking about his new job, he said: “I have personally been impressed by how soulful this historic hotel is. Through my dedicated eye for detail and extensive operational experience, I personally aim to focus on elevating the quality of our service and facilities to the highest levels, as well as driving revenues, guest satisfaction and employee engagement.”
