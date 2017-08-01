Aldar appoints area GM for Yas Plaza Hotels in Abu Dhabi

Aldar Properties’ (Aldar) hospitality arm has announced the appointment of Saurabh Bakshi as new area general manager for its Yas Plaza Hotels portfolio.

Located on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the Yas Plaza portfolio comprises Radisson Blu; Crowne Plaza; Yas Rotana; Yas Park Inn; Yas Centro; and Yas Staybridge Suites.

Commenting on the appointment, Aldar Properties chief investment officer Jassem Busaibe said: “We are delighted to have Saurabh joining our team as we continue to enhance our leisure and hospitality offerings on Yas Island. With over 20 years of experience working with the biggest players in the hospitality industry, Saurabh’s career path and in-depth knowledge of high-end brands makes him a perfect fit to this role and a valuable addition to the expertise managing our clustered portfolio. We look forward to working with him on this exciting offer.”

Bakshi added: “Yas Plaza Hotels are one of Abu Dhabi’s leading hotel destinations, and I am very excited to be part of the vibrant team overseeing their operations and guest experience. This unique portfolio on Yas Island has a long-standing reputation for service excellence, and I look forward to working with my team to bring new dimensions of unforgettable, personalised experiences to all our guests and visitors.”

Prior to his move to Aldar, Bakshi was general manager of operations at the 4,001 key Sheraton hotel in Macau, as well as the 400-key St. Regis. Before that, he served as GM for the Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway.