Anantara sales head climbs ranks to cluster DOSM in Oman

Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas has announced the promotion of Siraj Memon to cluster director of sales & marketing in Oman following several years of success with the brand.

Previously the director of sales at Al Baleed Resort Salalah, Memon will now also oversee things at Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

Prior to his time at Minor Hotels, he has acted as director of sales at Taj Hotels, associate director of sales at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts and cluster sales manager at the Grosvenor House – A Luxury Collection Hotel & Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai.

Over his 15 years in MENA hospitality, he has been hailed as growing Anantara’s brand awareness in the sultanate, while also driving sales and pushing marketing initiatives. Leading a team of 11, he has been responsible for continuous yearly double-digit growth.

Most impressively, the Indian national was given the title of Minor 2019 Sales Leader of the Year, beating the rest of the competition across the Minor Hotels portfolio.

Speaking about their new cluster DOSM, Anantara said in a statement: “His portfolio boasts a proven track record of outperforming market-leading competitors through astute planning, account management, market and customer insight, and identification of innovative solutions.”