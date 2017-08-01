JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai’s Phoenicia to host charity dinner

Modern Middle Eastern restaurant Phoenicia at JA Oasis Beach Tower Dubai will host a charity dinner later this week to help those across Beirut.

The Lebanese capital saw an outpour of support following the devastating blast at a Beirut port. Within the Middle East, the F&B sectors and many others scrambled to help the city, with various hospitality groups, grocery chains and delivery services doing their part to raise funds.

Doing his part, award-winning chef Greg Malouf will host the Beirut Benefit dinner on Thursday, September 24 evening.

Priced at AED200 per person, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards Beirut via the Emirates Red Crescent charity.

The Lebanese-Australian chef will prepare dishes such as mezze, seabass sayadeeya, eight-hour lamb ouzi and a date and chocolate cake called the ‘Hand of Beirut’.

Malouf is praised for the way he prepares Middle Eastern cuisine, adding his own modern twist.

Guests can book their place at the dinner via: PhoeniciaBenefitBeirut@JAResorts.com.