McGettigan’s JLT, at Dubai's Bonnington hotel, set to serve its five millionth pint

After ten successful years in Dubai, McGettigan’s JLT, connected to Bonnington JLT, is preparing to sell its five millionth pint to its customers.

The Irish sports bar is expecting to sell the milestone drink in the next few days, and is celebrating the achievement by flying one lucky customer back to its homeland.

Yes, whoever purchases pint number five million will be flown to McGettigan’s birthplace of Dublin and given a tour of the world famous Guinness brewery, amongst other fun.

There will be in-store updates on how many pints there are to go, as well as clues and info given away on the McGettigan’s social media. The trip to Ireland is also redeemable until 2022, in case coronavirus doesn’t allow you make the journey in the near future.

Customers at McGettigan’s JLT can also enjoy the new menu which has been created in collaboration with The British Butcher Shop and offers a range of traditional British meats including pork, sourced exclusively from the supplier.

McGettigan’s currently has 10 outlets across the Middle East with its newest pub set to open at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi by the end of the year.