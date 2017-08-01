Dubai tourism to roll out new guidelines for tourist camps

Tourist camps in Dubai will soon be given a new set of guidelines and rules to follow, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

DTCM explained that the updated guidelines are being rolled out to help grow the tourist camp sector, and in turn grow Dubai’s recognition as a go-to tourism destination.

The department explained the new guidelines are still being finalised, but have been refined following a virtual meeting with more than 100 tour operators.

During the meeting, DTCMm received feedback from stakeholders and partners, while also answering questions surrounding permit renewals, fee waivers and new camp facilities.

Under the new guidelines, tour operators will be allowed to offer overnight stays at their camps and also be urged to introduce new travel packages comprises various dining, recreational and entertainment experiences.

HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DTCM said: “As we continue to take a measured and coordinated approach towards a full reopening of the tourism sector, the strategic directive by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on regulating tourist camp operations is a timely boost to the business of travel companies, and is a reflection of our commitment to work closely with our stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable and resilient tourism economy.”

Tourist camps will also be placed under different categories depending on the type of camp and package of services provided to guests. Each category will have its own criteria and list of requirements, as well as minimum services that tour companies must meet or provide in order to obtain a permit from Dubai Tourism to operate the holiday facility. All services must be clearly communicated to the guests while DTCM can change the category of the camp based on the services provided by the operator. Camp operators must also follow all health, sanitation, safety and security requirements.

Almarri added: “The resolution is also testament to the continued support of our visionary leadership to showcase Dubai as the most preferred destination that provides UAE residents and visitors a diversity of experiences. Dubai Tourism will continue to work with its stakeholders and partners to further strengthen Dubai’s destination proposition and ensure that it stays at the forefront of the world’s widely recommended cities for global travellers.