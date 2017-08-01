Register for the second day of The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East

The GM Debate 2020 powered by Hotelier Middle East continues today (Thursday September 24) from 1pm UAE time.

The second day will follow the same format as the first, with a keynote speech followed by a series of industry-leading panel discussions.

Going virtual this year, viewer engagement during the debate this year has been greater than ever before, and there's never been a better chance to gain insights from some of hospitality's most prolific figures.

Our second day will be more topic-driven, so make sure you get your questions in to our experts.

You can still register for the event here.

Day two

The event’s second day begins with a recap of day one, before Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority delivers a key note speech, introducing the topics to be discussed in the panels that will follow.

The day’s first discussion, sponsored by Diversey, focuses on the new health and safety measures in hotels, how they’re implemented and who’s responsible. Legal expertise will come from Jonathon Davidson, founder of Dubai’s Davidson & Co. law firm, while the hotel industry will be represented by Monther Darwish, MD at Palazzo Versace, Kosta Kourotsidis, GM at Fairmont Hotel Ajman and Stuart Birkwood, curator (aka GM) at Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis. The panel will be moderated by Arabian Business’ editorial director Eddie Taylor.

At 2pm the discussion will turn to the future of F&B in hotels, with Caterer Middle East’s editor Simon Ritchie on moderating duties. Joining him will be Emma Banks, Hilton’s VP F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA, Michael Ellis, chief culinary officer at Jumeirah Group, Lynne Bellinger director of F&B development at Marriott International, Omar Souab, GM at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and Naim Maadad, chief executive and founder of Gates Hospitality.

The final panel at The GM Debate will centre on hotel design and how it needs to change post-COVID-19. It will be moderated by Jane O’Neill, editor of Commercial Interior Design and will feature design experts Jonathan Ashmore, founder and director of ANARCHITECT, and Diane Thorsen, design director at Gensler Middle East. Hoteliers on the panel include Justin Kim, GM of The Merchant House Bahrain and Laura Eggleton, GM at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.