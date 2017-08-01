Hospitality Solution Group made official Expo 2020 Dubai partner

Australia-based company, Hospitality Solution Group (HSG) has been named as one of Expo 2020 Dubai’s official partners.

HSG will be tasked with supplying tailor-made products and solutions to the Australian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Well-versed in all things OS&E, FF&E and technology, the Melbourne company will provide banquet chairs, tables and crockery, as well as a television service for the VIP areas of the Pavilion.

Hospitality Solution Group has worked closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Justin Mc Gowan – Commissioner General for Expo 2020 and his team to provide the customised package.

HSG CEO Inam Haider explained: “To be involved in such a prestigious project is an honour. It will be a privilege to tell the world about Australia and all it has to offer. As an Australian resident living in Melbourne, this is not only important to me personally but to our company as a whole. We have offices both in Dubai and Melbourne so it is a perfect fit”.

With the theme Blue Sky Dreaming, the Pavilion is located within the World Expo’s Mobility District.

The Pavilion will showcase the indigenous connection to land, sky, and sea.

Expo 2020 will now open its doors to the world on October 1 2021 until March 31 2022 with three themes; Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.